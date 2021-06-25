Dogface Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members learn together during Orient Shield 21-2

U.S. Army Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment “Black Lions,” 3rd Infantry Division, give a 3rd Infantry Division unit patch to a member of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s 15th Rapid Deployment Regiment June 25, 2021, on Aibano Training Area, Japan, during bilateral training as part of exercise Orient Shield 21-2. Exercise Orient Shield marks a continued commitment by the United States and Japan to work as dedicated partners in support of the Japan-U.S. security alliance and for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

