    Dogface Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members learn together during Orient Shield 21-2 [Image 2 of 3]

    Dogface Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members learn together during Orient Shield 21-2

    JAPAN

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Spc. Summer Keiser 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment “Black Lions,” 3rd Infantry Division, give a 3rd Infantry Division unit patch to a member of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s 15th Rapid Deployment Regiment June 25, 2021, on Aibano Training Area, Japan, during bilateral training as part of exercise Orient Shield 21-2. Exercise Orient Shield marks a continued commitment by the United States and Japan to work as dedicated partners in support of the Japan-U.S. security alliance and for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.26.2021 02:20
    Photo ID: 6710143
    VIRIN: 210624-A-IP537-004
    Resolution: 1732x1155
    Size: 758.85 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogface Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members learn together during Orient Shield 21-2 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dogface Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces learn together during Orient Shield 21-2

    U.S. Army Pacific
    Bilateral
    Orient Shield
    U.S. Army Japan
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    U.S. Forces Japan

