Dogface Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members learn together during Orient Shield 21-2

U.S. Army Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment “Black Lions,” 3rd Infantry Division, give a 3rd Infantry Division unit patch to a member of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s 15th Rapid Deployment Regiment June 25, 2021, on Aibano Training Area, Japan, during bilateral training as part of exercise Orient Shield 21-2. Exercise Orient Shield marks a continued commitment by the United States and Japan to work as dedicated partners in support of the Japan-U.S. security alliance and for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
06.25.2021
06.26.2021
|6710143
|210624-A-IP537-004
|1732x1155
|758.85 KB
|JP
|2
|0
