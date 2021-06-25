Dogface Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members learn together during Orient Shield 21-2

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Hankins, assigned to U.S. Army Japan, translates between Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment “Black Lions,” 3rd Infantry Division, and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s 15th Rapid Deployment Regiment June 25, 2021, during bilateral training as part of exercise Orient Shield 21-2 on Aibano Training Area, Japan. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

