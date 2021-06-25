Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dogface Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members learn together during Orient Shield 21-2 [Image 3 of 3]

    Dogface Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members learn together during Orient Shield 21-2

    JAPAN

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Spc. Summer Keiser 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Hankins, assigned to U.S. Army Japan, translates between Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment “Black Lions,” 3rd Infantry Division, and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s 15th Rapid Deployment Regiment June 25, 2021, during bilateral training as part of exercise Orient Shield 21-2 on Aibano Training Area, Japan. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.26.2021 02:19
    Photo ID: 6710144
    VIRIN: 210624-A-IP537-001
    Resolution: 1887x1059
    Size: 826.05 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogface Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members learn together during Orient Shield 21-2 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dogface Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members learn together during Orient Shield 21-2
    Dogface Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members learn together during Orient Shield 21-2
    Dogface Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members learn together during Orient Shield 21-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dogface Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces learn together during Orient Shield 21-2

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Pacific
    Bilateral
    Orient Shield
    U.S. Army Japan
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    U.S. Forces Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT