Dogface Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members learn together during Orient Shield 21-2

A member of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s 15th Rapid Deployment Regiment introduces squad members to U.S. Army Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment “Black Lions,” 3rd Infantry Division, June 25, 2021, on Aibano Training Area, Japan, during bilateral training as part of exercise Orient Shield 21-2. Orient Shield focuses on the development and refinement of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Army’s efforts in the areas of bilateral planning, coordination and interoperability.

