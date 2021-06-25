Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dogface Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members learn together during Orient Shield 21-2

    Dogface Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members learn together during Orient Shield 21-2

    JAPAN

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Spc. Summer Keiser 

    3rd Infantry Division

    A member of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s 15th Rapid Deployment Regiment introduces squad members to U.S. Army Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment “Black Lions,” 3rd Infantry Division, June 25, 2021, on Aibano Training Area, Japan, during bilateral training as part of exercise Orient Shield 21-2. Orient Shield focuses on the development and refinement of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Army’s efforts in the areas of bilateral planning, coordination and interoperability.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogface Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members learn together during Orient Shield 21-2 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Pacific
    Bilateral
    Orient Shield
    U.S. Army Japan
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    U.S. Forces Japan

