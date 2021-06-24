Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 [Image 20 of 22]

    Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Cpt. Alex Randall, C-130J Super Hercules instructor pilot assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, pauses for a photograph during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on June 24, 2021. Approximately 1,500 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 100 aircraft from more than 100 units during this iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 19:41
    Photo ID: 6709879
    VIRIN: 210624-F-ET937-1148
    Resolution: 2323x3484
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 [Image 22 of 22], by A1C Mario Calabro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2
    Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    RED FLAG
    RED FLAG-Alaska
    ReadyAF
    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT