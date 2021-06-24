Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Harrison Law, C-130J Super Hercules pilot assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, pauses for a photograph during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on June 24, 2021. Approximately 1,500 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 100 aircraft from more than 100 units during this iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)

