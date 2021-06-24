Faces of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

Japanese Air Self Defense force Cpt. Akitada Uetani, pauses for a photograph during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on June 24, 2021. Approximately 1,500 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 100 aircraft from more than 100 units during this iteration of the exercise. Momoda is 602nd weapons controller for the E-767 Airborne Warning and Defense System. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)

