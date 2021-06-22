Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colorado Market established [Image 3 of 3]

    Colorado Market established

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Airman Aaron Edwards 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Army. Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Ronald J. Place, director of the Defense Health Agency, thanks U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force medical teams, the Eastern Colorado VA health system and their local civilian health care partners, for their collaboration, commitment and hard work resulting in certification of the Colorado Market, at the market establishment ceremony June 22, 2021, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Aaron Edwards)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 19:13
    Photo ID: 6709862
    VIRIN: 210622-F-IC495-1017
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 15.31 MB
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colorado Market established [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Colorado
    Colorado Springs
    P-S GAR
    Airman Aaron Edwards

