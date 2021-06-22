Colorado Market established

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Army. Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Ronald J. Place, director of the Defense Health Agency, thanks U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force medical teams, the Eastern Colorado VA health system and their local civilian health care partners, for their collaboration, commitment and hard work resulting in certification of the Colorado Market, at the market establishment ceremony June 22, 2021, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Aaron Edwards)

