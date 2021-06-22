PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The Colorado Market establishment ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, on June 22, 2021, included a cake cutting with U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Pohle, 21st Medical Group commander, left, U.S. Army Col. Kevin R. Bass, Evans Army Community Hospital commander and Colorado Market director; U.S. Army. Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Ronald J. Place, director of the Defense Health Agency; U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Grussendorf, 10th Medical Group commander; and U.S. Air Force Col. Shannon Phares, 460th Medical Group commander. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Aaron Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 19:12 Photo ID: 6709844 VIRIN: 210622-F-IC495-1041 Resolution: 5433x3627 Size: 11.15 MB Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colorado Market Established [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.