Colorado Market established

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Army. Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Ronald J. Place, director of the Defense Health Agency, left, unfurls the Defense Health Agency flag alongside U.S. Army Col. Kevin R. Bass, Evans Army Community Hospital commander and Colorado Market director, right, as he unveils the new Colorado Market flag during the market establishment ceremony June 22, 2021, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Vicars, 21st Medical Group, left and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Mitchell Bethke, Medical Department Activity-Fort Carson, right, assist in unveiling the flags. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Aaron Edwards)

Date Taken: 06.22.2021