Maintaining Air-to-air Training: Cope West 21

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Fabian Castrillon (right) and Staff Sgt. Keith Rice, install an avionics maintenance door on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Cope West 21, at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 18, 2021. Cope West 21 provides an optimal training environment to increase readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 18:38
|Photo ID:
|6709810
|VIRIN:
|210618-F-XL819-1008
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.17 MB
|Location:
|PEKANBARU, ID
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
