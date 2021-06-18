Maintaining Air-to-air Training: Cope West 21

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Crum applies a protective cover to an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 18, 2021. Cope West 21 further strengthens the close and growing partnership between the U.S. and Indonesia and highlights 72 years of U.S.-Indonesian diplomatic relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

