    Maintaining Air-to-air Training: Cope West 21 [Image 7 of 8]

    Maintaining Air-to-air Training: Cope West 21

    PEKANBARU, INDONESIA

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Crum applies a protective cover to an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 18, 2021. Cope West 21 further strengthens the close and growing partnership between the U.S. and Indonesia and highlights 72 years of U.S.-Indonesian diplomatic relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

    This work, Maintaining Air-to-air Training: Cope West 21 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    Cope West
    35FW
    INDOPACOM
    CopeWest21

