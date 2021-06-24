Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTTC Lackland conducts demonstrations during Navy Day at the Alamo [Image 2 of 2]

    NTTC Lackland conducts demonstrations during Navy Day at the Alamo

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    SAN ANTONIO - (June 24, 2021) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Justin Shields, of San Antonio, a K9 handler assigned to Naval Technical Training Center (NTTC) Lackland with his K9, Cincinnati, escorts Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Matthew Hollingsworth, of Lorain, Ohio, during a military working dog (MWD) demonstration at Navy Day at the Alamo during Fiesta San Antonio. Other activities conducted during Navy Day were future Sailors’ oath of enlistment, Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Scholarship presentations by Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio, funeral honors by Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) San Antonio, demonstrations from Master-at-Arms Sailors from NTTC Lackland, along with a color guard provided by Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Texas. The keynote speaker was Cmdr. Nicholas Gamiz, NTTC commanding officer. NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC) which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
