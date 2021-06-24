Navy Units Host Navy Day at the Alamo

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (June 24, 2021) – The Navy was well represented during Fiesta as the Naval Technical Training Center (NTTC)-Lackland hosted Navy Day at the Alamo on June 24.
Navy Day at the Alamo is an annual Fiesta event in which Navy units in the Joint Base San Antonio area demonstrate what they do to support the Navy mission.
“Today we honor the men and women who proudly wear the Navy uniform during times of war and peace,” said Cmdr. Nicholas Gamiz, commanding officer of NTTC-Lackland. “So, as we gather to celebrate the Navy, I remind you that right now Navy ships, submarines, aircraft and most importantly, tens of thousands of America’s finest young men and women are deployed around the world doing a tremendous job. They are on watch. They are answering the call.”
During the ceremony Sailors assigned to Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) conducted a demonstration of military funeral honors. NOSC Sailors conduct, on average, 16 military funeral honors for Sailors each year in the San Antonio area. Master-at-Arms (MA) presented an Oleoresin capsicum (OC) or “pepper spray” course as a Sailor is sprayed with OC and must complete a five-station course demonstrating offensive and defensive techniques. MAs also performed a demonstration with military working dogs (MWD), which included the obedience training MWDs receive and how they are used in the field.
Navy Talent Acquisition Group presented three future Sailors with Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarships for $180,000 each and swore in 34 future Sailors into the delayed entry program (DEP).
Iris Jones, from Guam and married to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Anthony Jones, assigned to Navy Medicine Training Support Center, and a mother of four was one of the future Sailors entering the DEP.
“I joined the Navy for better opportunities and to be able to provide better for my family,” said Jones. “It is an amazing feeling to take the oath at Navy Day and to follow in the footsteps of my father and brother. It was exciting to have my children witness the ceremony, so they know it doesn’t matter how old a person is, they can achieve their goals if they put their mind to it.”
“For 245 years, America’s Navy, your Navy, has been where it matters, when it matters,” said Gamiz. “And tomorrow, rest assured, America’s Navy will be there where it matters, when it matters.”
