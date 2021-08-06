Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CASI cohosts "Belt and Road" training event [Image 3 of 3]

    CASI cohosts &quot;Belt and Road&quot; training event

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Melanie Cox 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maxwell AFB, Ala. – Lt. Col. Justin Settles, Deputy Director, China Aerospace Studies Institute, presents a lecture at the inaugural China ‘Belt and Road’ training event, Jun. 8, 2021. Air University, Air Force Culture and Language Center, and CASI hosted an intensive training event June 7-18 for an elite group of Language Enabled Airmen Program scholars to study the power competition between the United States, Russia and China, as part of the Air Force Chief of Staff’s mandate to “Accelerate Change or Lose.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 16:30
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CASI cohosts "Belt and Road" training event [Image 3 of 3], by Melanie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maxwell AFB
    Language Enabled Airman Program
    Air University
    Accelerate Change or Lose
    Chinese Aerospace Studies Institute

