Maxwell AFB, Ala. – Lt. Col. Justin Settles, Deputy Director, China Aerospace Studies Institute, presents a lecture at the inaugural China ‘Belt and Road’ training event, Jun. 8, 2021. Air University, Air Force Culture and Language Center, and CASI hosted an intensive training event June 7-18 for an elite group of Language Enabled Airmen Program scholars to study the power competition between the United States, Russia and China, as part of the Air Force Chief of Staff’s mandate to “Accelerate Change or Lose.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 16:30 Photo ID: 6709528 VIRIN: 210608-F-EX201-1068 Resolution: 7360x4907 Size: 2.49 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CASI cohosts "Belt and Road" training event [Image 3 of 3], by Melanie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.