    AFCLC holds Belt and Road Initiative Language Intensive Training Event [Image 1 of 3]

    AFCLC holds Belt and Road Initiative Language Intensive Training Event

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Melanie Cox 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Lt. Gen. James B. Hecker, Air University commander and president, opens the inaugural 'Belt and Road Initiative' event at the AU Teaching and Learning Center, Jun. 7, 2021. AU, Air Force Culture and Language Center, and the China Aerospace Studies Institute hosted an intensive training event June 7-18 for an elite group of Language Enabled Airmen Program scholars to study the power competition between the United States, Russia and China, as part of the Air Force Chief of Staff’s mandate to “Accelerate Change or Lose.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox/Released)

    Maxwell AFB
    Air University
    Air Force Culture and Language Center
    Language Enabled Airmen Program
    Accelerate Change or Lose
    China Aerospace Studies Institute

