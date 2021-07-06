AFCLC holds Belt and Road Initiative Language Intensive Training Event

Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Lt. Gen. James B. Hecker, Air University commander and president, opens the inaugural 'Belt and Road Initiative' event at the AU Teaching and Learning Center, Jun. 7, 2021. AU, Air Force Culture and Language Center, and the China Aerospace Studies Institute hosted an intensive training event June 7-18 for an elite group of Language Enabled Airmen Program scholars to study the power competition between the United States, Russia and China, as part of the Air Force Chief of Staff’s mandate to “Accelerate Change or Lose.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox/Released)

