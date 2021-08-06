Maxwell AFB, Ala. - U.S. Air Force Culture and Language Center Language Enabled Airman Program scholar Maj. Jonathan Vazquez participates in discussions during the Belt and Road Initiative Language Intensive Training event at the Air University Teaching and Learning Center, Jun. 8. 2021. AU, AFCLC, and China Aerospace Studies Institute hosted an intensive training event June 7-18 for an elite group of LEAP scholars to study the power competition between the United States, Russia and China, as part of the Air Force Chief of Staff’s mandate to “Accelerate Change or Lose.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 16:30 Photo ID: 6709527 VIRIN: 210608-F-EX201-1006 Resolution: 7360x4907 Size: 2.83 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LEAP scholars study "Belt and Road" Initiative [Image 3 of 3], by Melanie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.