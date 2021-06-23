The United States Air Force's 26th Special Tactics Squadron out of Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico were training at Fort McCoy, Wis. this week on the installation's different drop zones.



Jumpers participated in free-fall jumps out of C-130s from the 133rd Airlift Wing out of Minneapolis, Minn., with overhead protection from F-16 fighters from the 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth, Minn. Both units are part of the Minnesota Air National Guard.



This U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard joint training is another great example of Fort McCoy's value as a Total Force Training Center.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 14:58 Photo ID: 6709208 VIRIN: 210623-O-GQ656-410 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.75 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Special Tactics Airmen Train at Fort McCoy [Image 14 of 14], by Christopher Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.