Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Special Tactics Airmen Train at Fort McCoy [Image 11 of 14]

    Air Force Special Tactics Airmen Train at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Christopher Hanson 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The United States Air Force's 26th Special Tactics Squadron out of Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico were training at Fort McCoy, Wis. this week on the installation's different drop zones.

    Jumpers participated in free-fall jumps out of C-130s from the 133rd Airlift Wing out of Minneapolis, Minn., with overhead protection from F-16 fighters from the 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth, Minn. Both units are part of the Minnesota Air National Guard.

    This U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard joint training is another great example of Fort McCoy's value as a Total Force Training Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 14:58
    Photo ID: 6709191
    VIRIN: 210623-O-GQ656-211
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 741.97 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Special Tactics Airmen Train at Fort McCoy [Image 14 of 14], by Christopher Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force Special Tactics Airmen Train at Fort McCoy
    Air Force Special Tactics Airmen Train at Fort McCoy
    Air Force Special Tactics Airmen Train at Fort McCoy
    Air Force Special Tactics Airmen Train at Fort McCoy
    Air Force Special Tactics Airmen Train at Fort McCoy
    Air Force Special Tactics Airmen Train at Fort McCoy
    Air Force Special Tactics Airmen Train at Fort McCoy
    Air Force Special Tactics Airmen Train at Fort McCoy
    Air Force Special Tactics Airmen Train at Fort McCoy
    Air Force Special Tactics Airmen Train at Fort McCoy
    Air Force Special Tactics Airmen Train at Fort McCoy
    Air Force Special Tactics Airmen Train at Fort McCoy
    Air Force Special Tactics Airmen Train at Fort McCoy
    Air Force Special Tactics Airmen Train at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Photo Essay: Air Force Special Tactics Airmen Train at Fort McCoy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard
    Fort McCoy
    26th Special Tactics Squadron
    Total Force Training Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT