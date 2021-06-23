Photo Essay: U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Airmen Train at Fort McCoy

Photo By Christopher Hanson | Combat controllers from the United States Air Force's 26th Special Tactics Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Hanson | Combat controllers from the United States Air Force's 26th Special Tactics Squadron out of Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico check winds with a pocket weather tracker at Fort McCoy's Warrens Drop Zone on June 23. Airmen from the squadron were conducting training parachute jumps at Fort McCoy, Wis. this week at the installation's different drop zones. Jumpers participated in free-fall jumps from about 10,000 feet out of C-130s from the 133rd Airlift Wing out of Minneapolis, Minn., with overhead protection from F-16 fighters from the 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth, Minn. Both units are part of the Minnesota Air National Guard. This U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard joint training is another great example of Fort McCoy's value as a Total Force Training Center. see less | View Image Page

The United States Air Force's 26th Special Tactics Squadron out of Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico conducted training parachute jumps at Fort McCoy, Wis. this week on the installation's different drop zones.



Jumpers participated in free-fall jumps from 10,000 feet out of C-130s from the 133rd Airlift Wing out of Minneapolis, Minn., with overhead protection from F-16 fighters from the 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth, Minn. Both units are part of the Minnesota Air National Guard.



This U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard joint training is another great example of Fort McCoy's value as a Total Force Training Center.