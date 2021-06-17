Mountain Leaders Course Students demonstrate rope skills

U.S. Marine Sgt. Raymond Tourville, an infantry squad leader with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, prepares to rappel down a cliff at the Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, on June 17, 2021. U.S. Marines, Soldiers and Sailors attending the Summer Mountain Leaders Course are required to demonstrate rappelling techniques during the course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

