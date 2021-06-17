Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Leaders Course Students demonstrate rope skills [Image 2 of 7]

    Mountain Leaders Course Students demonstrate rope skills

    BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    A U.S. Marine rappels down a cliff at the Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, on June 17, 2021. U.S. Marines, Soldiers and Sailors attending the Summer Mountain Leaders Course are required to demonstrate rappelling techniques during the course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

