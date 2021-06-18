Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Families learn about fire readiness as wildland fire season approaches [Image 5 of 5]

    Marine Families learn about fire readiness as wildland fire season approaches

    COLEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marine MSgt. Jacob Maxwell, operations chief at the Mountain Warfare Training Center, informs Marines and Marine Families stationed at MWTC about the Emergency Operations Center, incase of a wildland fire, at the MWTC base housing, Coleville, California on June 18, 2021. Marine families at MWTC learned about fire readiness to ensure families are prepared to evacuate if need be as the wildland fire season approaches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 13:28
    Photo ID: 6709043
    VIRIN: 210619-M-MY519-1070
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 31.15 MB
    Location: COLEVILLE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Families learn about fire readiness as wildland fire season approaches [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Families learn about fire readiness as wildland fire season approaches
    Marine Families learn about fire readiness as wildland fire season approaches
    Marine Families learn about fire readiness as wildland fire season approaches
    Marine Families learn about fire readiness as wildland fire season approaches
    Marine Families learn about fire readiness as wildland fire season approaches

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Event
    Family
    Bridgeport
    MWTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT