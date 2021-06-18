Marine Families learn about fire readiness as wildland fire season approaches

U.S. Marine Col. Daniel Wittnam, Commander Officer at Mountain Warfare Training Center, speaks to Marines and Marine Families stationed at MWTC about fire readiness at the MWTC base housing, Coleville, California on June 18, 2021. Marine families at MWTC learned about fire readiness to ensure families are prepared to evacuate if need be as the wildland fire season approaches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

