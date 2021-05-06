Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover AFB Pelicans train on West Coast [Image 6 of 12]

    Dover AFB Pelicans train on West Coast

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Shawn Moore, 9th Airlift Squadron pilot, points out Mount Shasta in California, while approaching it on a routine training flight on a C-5M Super Galaxy, June 5, 2021. During a Major Command Service Tail Trainer, pilots and flight engineers were able to fly over the West Coast using visual flight rules. This requires crew members to use ground references to fly, exercising different skill sets not often used in day-to-day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 10:16
    Photo ID: 6708785
    VIRIN: 210605-F-MO780-1151
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB Pelicans train on West Coast [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dover AFB Pelicans train on West Coast
    Dover AFB Pelicans train on West Coast
    Dover AFB Pelicans train on West Coast
    Dover AFB Pelicans train on West Coast
    Dover AFB Pelicans train on West Coast
    Dover AFB Pelicans train on West Coast
    Dover AFB Pelicans train on West Coast
    Dover AFB Pelicans train on West Coast
    Dover AFB Pelicans train on West Coast
    Dover AFB Pelicans train on West Coast
    Dover AFB Pelicans train on West Coast
    Dover AFB Pelicans train on West Coast

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    C-5
    USAF
    Air Power
    West Coast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT