Dover AFB Pelicans train on West Coast

Capt. Shawn Moore, left, and Capt. Dustin Suire, both 9th Airlift Squadron pilots fly a Dover Air Force Base C-5M Super Galaxy on a routine training flight over the Oregon Pacific coast, June 5, 2021. During a Major Command Service Tail Trainer, pilots and flight engineers were able to fly over the West Coast using visual flight rules. This requires crew members to use ground references to fly, exercising different skill sets not often used in day-to-day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

