Dover AFB Pelicans train on West Coast

A C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, sits parked on the flight line after a routine training flight at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 5, 2021. During a Major Command Service Tail Trainer, pilots and flight engineers were able to fly over the West Coast using visual flight rules. This requires crew members to use ground references to fly, exercising different skill sets not often used in day-to-day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

