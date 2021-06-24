Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 Sea Trials Newport [Image 4 of 4]

    2021 Sea Trials Newport

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel J Brewster 

    Naval Service Training Command

    210624-N-CP731-0161 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 24, 2021) Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) midshipmen shore a bulkhead aboard the “USS Buttercup” at the Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island Damage Control Wet Trainer during Sea Trials, June 24. Sea Trials is a 10-day milestone event where NROTC midshipmen demonstrate the skills they have learned throughout their training. Sea Trials provides midshipmen with a realistic training, leadership and qualification experience in a high-stress and demanding environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Brewster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 10:19
    Photo ID: 6708773
    VIRIN: 210624-N-CP731-0161
    Resolution: 3523x2642
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Sea Trials Newport [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Daniel J Brewster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 Sea Trials Newport
    2021 Sea Trials Newport
    2021 Sea Trials Newport
    2021 Sea Trials Newport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sea Trials
    NROTC
    Officer Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT