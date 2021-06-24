2021 Sea Trials Newport

210624-N-CP731-0119 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 24, 2021) Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) midshipmen prepare to start a P100 fire pump during damage control training as a part of Sea Trials at Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, June 24. Sea Trials is a 10-day milestone event where NROTC midshipmen demonstrate the skills they have learned throughout their training. Sea Trials provides midshipmen with a realistic training, leadership and qualification experience in a high-stress and demanding environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Brewster)

