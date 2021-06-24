2021 Sea Trials Newport

210624-N-CP731-0062 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 24, 2021) Damage Controlman 1st Class Conrad B. Rios, instructor at the Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island “USS Buttercup” Damage Control Wet Trainer, explains how a P100 fire pump is used to de-water a flooded ship’s compartment to Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) midshipmen as a part of their damage control training during Sea Trials, June 24. Sea Trials is a 10-day milestone event where NROTC midshipmen demonstrate the skills they have learned throughout their training. Sea Trials provides midshipmen with a realistic training, leadership and qualification experience in a high-stress and demanding environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Brewster)

