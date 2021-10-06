U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Corbin Householder and Master Sgt. Scott Nye, loadmasters with the 167th Airlift Squadron, receive their lunch from a single pallet expeditionary kit (SPEK) tent as part of field feeding operations during June’s unit training assembly at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, June 9, 2021. The SPEK is a mobile, palletized kitchen that is designed to be loaded onto aircraft or vehicles and is able to be assembled by a crew of four in one hour. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon).
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 08:38
|Photo ID:
|6708570
|VIRIN:
|210610-Z-WS080-2002
|Resolution:
|2121x1414
|Size:
|816.63 KB
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 167th reinforces readiness during June's extended drill [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
