U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Corbin Householder and Master Sgt. Scott Nye, loadmasters with the 167th Airlift Squadron, receive their lunch from a single pallet expeditionary kit (SPEK) tent as part of field feeding operations during June’s unit training assembly at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, June 9, 2021. The SPEK is a mobile, palletized kitchen that is designed to be loaded onto aircraft or vehicles and is able to be assembled by a crew of four in one hour. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 08:38 Photo ID: 6708570 VIRIN: 210610-Z-WS080-2002 Resolution: 2121x1414 Size: 816.63 KB Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 167th reinforces readiness during June's extended drill [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.