167th reinforces readiness during June’s extended drill

The 167th Airlift Wing conducted an annual four-day extended drill weekend, June 9-13, with a focus on readiness and training.



The four-day assembly, instead of the standard two-day weekend, is known as “super drill”, and offers an extended opportunity for wing members to catch up on necessary trainings and provide wing operations support.



“It allows us to spend more time on stuff that we can only touch on during a regular drill,” said Chief Master Sgt. Troy Brawner, 167th AW command chief. “Everyone is getting their specific training done and that’s very important.”



The extended drill enabled Airmen to complete expeditionary skills training, meet medical readiness requirements and hone in job-specific skills training to meet the needs of their functions.



More than 200 Airmen completed Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense Course.



Airmen also took part in tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) training, a training that replaced self-aid buddy care (SABC).



The 167th Medical Group conducted CPR and basic lifesaving trainings, along with strengthening the wing’s overall medical readiness.



According to Chief Master Sgt. Tracie Darby, 167th Medical Group chief, the extended drill period enabled Airmen more time to tend to medical requirements, increasing the wing’s individual medical readiness significantly.



In addition, aircrew flight equipment (AFE) specialists provided combat and water survival training, courses that are required for the aircrew once every three years. More than 30 members from the 167th Operations Group completed these specific trainings over the extended drill.



“All throughout COVID, we kept launching the mission and getting the job done every day,” said Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Effland, 167th Aircrew Flight Equipment chief. “But super drill kept continuity for training our members.”



Even though the extended drill period focused on readiness and training, other events were hosted to strengthen wing morale.



Cookouts, catered lunches and bags of kettle corn were provided, while team-building exercises such as volleyball and corn hole were conducted in groups to drive comradery throughout the base.



“Bringing people together for four days like this does help with morale,” said Brawner. “It lets you get to know your folks a little bit better. I look forward to it every year.”



This year’s extended drill at the base saw nearly full staffing, unlike last year’s assembly which was affected by COVID-19 and social distancing policies that limited base personnel capacities.



“It’s really great to have everyone back,” said Darby. “Being able to celebrate that at the end of a drill and being able to appreciate one another, I appreciate that.”



June’s extended drill at the 167th proved successful in demonstrating the wing’s obligation to mission readiness, development of unit cohesiveness and commitment to our Total Force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 09:36 Story ID: 399732 Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 167th reinforces readiness during June’s extended drill, by SrA Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.