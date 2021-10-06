167th reinforces readiness during June's extended drill

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Fauver, a services specialist with the 167th Force Support Squadron serves a field lunch to Senior Master Sgt. Rob Fluharty, a human resources advisor with the 167th Airlift Wing, in a single pallet expeditionary kit (SPEK) tent as part of field feeding operations during June’s unit training assembly at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, June 9, 2021. The SPEK is a mobile, palletized kitchen that is designed to be loaded onto aircraft or vehicles and is able to be assembled by a crew of four in one hour. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon).

