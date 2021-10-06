U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan D’Angelo, a vehicle maintainer with the 167th Logistics Readiness Squadron, prepares to install a wheel and tire on a firetruck as part of vehicle maintenance at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, June 10, 2021. The wheels and tires from one truck were swapped with those of another to maintain tread life. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 08:36 Photo ID: 6708562 VIRIN: 210610-Z-WS080-1001 Resolution: 2121x1414 Size: 426.5 KB Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 167th reinforces readiness during June's extended drill [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.