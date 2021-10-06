(From left to right) U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Seth Hott, Staff Sgt. Steven Spitzer and Staff Sgt. Dallas Nichols, vehicle maintainers with the 167th Logistics Readiness Squadron, place a wheel and tire on a firetruck using mounting equipment as part of vehicle maintenance at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, June 10, 2021. The wheels and tires from one truck were swapped with those of another to maintain tread life. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 08:36 Photo ID: 6708563 VIRIN: 210610-Z-WS080-1002 Resolution: 2121x1414 Size: 733.94 KB Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 167th reinforces readiness during June's extended drill [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.