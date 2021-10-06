Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    167th reinforces readiness during June's extended drill

    167th reinforces readiness during June's extended drill

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    (From left to right) U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Seth Hott, Staff Sgt. Steven Spitzer and Staff Sgt. Dallas Nichols, vehicle maintainers with the 167th Logistics Readiness Squadron, place a wheel and tire on a firetruck using mounting equipment as part of vehicle maintenance at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, June 10, 2021. The wheels and tires from one truck were swapped with those of another to maintain tread life. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon).

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 
    This work, 167th reinforces readiness during June's extended drill [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    167th Airlift Wing
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    WVANG
    167AW

