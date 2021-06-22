Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vella Gulf [Image 19 of 25]

    Vella Gulf

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Cates 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210622-N-RG587-1001 ARABIAN SEA (June 22, 2021) Chief Quartermaster John Grady, raises the battle ensign aboard guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), in the Arabian Sea, June 22. Vella Gulf is operating with the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 07:25
    Photo ID: 6708412
    VIRIN: 210622-N-RG587-1001
    Resolution: 4427x3162
    Size: 928.55 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vella Gulf [Image 25 of 25], by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

