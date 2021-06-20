210620-N-RG587-1069 ARABIAN SEA (June 20, 2021) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Ivan RomeroPerez, center, shows all chocks and chains are removed from an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the "Swamp Foxes" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 74, on the flight deck aboard guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), during flight operations in the Arabian Sea, June 20. Vella Gulf is operating with the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

