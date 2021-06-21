210621-N-RG587-1008 ARABIAN SEA (June 21, 2021) Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Ethan Barnwell, attaches a shaft assembly to an MH-60R Sea Hawk engine aboard guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), during operations in the Arabian Sea June 21. Vella Gulf is operating with the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

