    Retaining Old Hickory Soldiers [Image 10 of 10]

    Retaining Old Hickory Soldiers

    CLINTON, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton 

    North Carolina National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. James Williams, the North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion Retention Noncommissioned Officer In Charge, answers a questions from a Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Soldier during a benefits briefing at the National Guard Armory in Clinton, North Carolina, June 10, 2021. The NCARNG is an Always Ready, Ready Team of citizen Soldiers improving the Tar Heel state every day. If your enlistment contract is ending soon, continue building your legacy throughout the state, as well as earning state and federal benefits, by contacting your local Retention NCO at 919-810-9936. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton, North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion)

