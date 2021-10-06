Retaining Old Hickory Soldiers

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton | U.S. Army 1st Sgt. James Williams, the North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting &...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton | U.S. Army 1st Sgt. James Williams, the North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion Retention Noncommissioned Officer In Charge, answers a questions from a Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Soldier during a benefits briefing at the National Guard Armory in Clinton, North Carolina, June 10, 2021. The NCARNG is an Always Ready, Ready Team of citizen Soldiers improving the Tar Heel state every day. If your enlistment contract is ending soon, continue building your legacy throughout the state, as well as earning state and federal benefits, by contacting your local Retention NCO at 919-810-9936. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton, North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion) see less | View Image Page

A team from the North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion spoke to Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, about the current and proposed benefits as well as the available opportunities while serving in the NC Guard at the National Guard armory in Clinton, North Carolina, June 10, 2021.



The RRB team consisted of the senior retention noncommissioned officer, the area retention NCO and the local recruiter.



“It (the retention briefing) was definitely beneficial,” said Staff Sgt. Jonathan Gazso, a military police noncommissioned officer assigned to HHC, 30th ABCT. “It was helpful that the Soldiers got to hear about the incentives, bonuses and potential (state) legislation.”



Even the junior enlisted Soldiers benefited from the briefing, especially having a retention team on site to answer questions.



“It was great,” said Spc. Michael McKinney, a cable system installer-maintainer assigned to HHC, 30th ABCT. “This (the NC Guard) is the most important thing in my life. It is very critical that my enlistment goes in the direction towards me retiring.”



The briefing also showed the Old Hickory Soldiers the concern their leadership has about their careers.



They care and they’re providing resources to assist Soldiers with career progression, said McKinney.



