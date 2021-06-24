Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 18:57 Photo ID: 6707839 VIRIN: 210624-A-AB123-004 Resolution: 2354x3024 Size: 1.75 MB Location: CAMP RILEA, OR, US

Web Views: 16 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Troop step up to the challenges at Annual Training [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Tanya Van Buskirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.