    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Troops step up to the challenges at Annual Training [Image 1 of 4]

    Troops step up to the challenges at Annual Training

    WA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Tanya Van Buskirk 

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    364th ESC’s, HHC 654th RSG Soldiers conducted tactical convoy operations, reacted to civilians in the battlefield and established base camp during annual training at Camp Rilea, Oregon.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 18:57
    Photo ID: 6707835
    VIRIN: 210624-A-AB123-001
    Resolution: 1440x1800
    Size: 401.46 KB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Troops step up to the challenges at Annual Training [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Tanya Van Buskirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

