Troops Step Up to the Challenges at Annual Training

CAMP RILEA, Ore. - As the fog lifts from the shore and the heat of the sun beats down on the sand, mobile military tactics training kicks off on the coast of Oregon at Camp Rilea. Soldiers from the 654th Regional Support Group from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., conduct annual training, focusing on preparing for setting up a base camp in a contested environment.



"We built this operation based on what an RSG does in a real-world scenario, so we deploy into the environment prepared," said Cpt. Andre Ingram, HHC, commander, of the 654th RSG. RSG units in the Army Reserve, are tasked with the mission of controlling the mobilization, deployment, redeployment, and demobilization support

operations for reserve component units and Soldiers at the tactical level.



"Tracking a battle is how the command sees how they are doing. I am the information gatherer so the commander can make informed decisions," said Todd Stevahn, Master Sgt., 654th RSG and battle captain for this operation. "It's always the same no matter what," said Stevahn. "It's the [things] that we did not anticipate; no matter what you are doing during a mobile field operation, you see those challenges and how to overcome them when encountered again. That is the big benefit to this training," he added.



Challenges encountered and tackled successfully during training ensure that even when missions change, the support the RSG provides will be essential for combat readiness. Soldiers receive feedback from leaders during after action reviews and immediately following reaction scenarios with trained opposition force. The exercise allows them a time to reflect on what was done well and what skills need additional development.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 18:56 Story ID: 399692 Location: CAMP RILEA, OR, US by SGT Tanya Van Buskirk