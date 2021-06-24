Kentucky Guard Celebrates its 229th Birthday

Junior enlisted Airmen and Soldier cuts the Kentucky National Guard birthday cake as part of military tradition at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, KY on June 24, 2021. The Kentucky National Guard celebrated their 229th birthday and celebrated with remarks from their Adjutant General and Command Historian.

