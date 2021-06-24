Junior enlisted Airmen and Soldier cuts the Kentucky National Guard birthday cake as part of military tradition at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, KY on June 24, 2021. The Kentucky National Guard celebrated their 229th birthday and celebrated with remarks from their Adjutant General and Command Historian.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 16:07
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
This work, Kentucky Guard Celebrates its 229th Birthday, by SGT Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
