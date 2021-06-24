Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Guard Celebrates its 229th Birthday [Image 3 of 3]

    Kentucky Guard Celebrates its 229th Birthday

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jessica Elbouab 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Junior enlisted Airmen and Soldier cuts the Kentucky National Guard birthday cake as part of military tradition at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, KY on June 24, 2021. The Kentucky National Guard celebrated their 229th birthday and celebrated with remarks from their Adjutant General and Command Historian.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 16:07
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Guard Celebrates its 229th Birthday [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky National Guard
    birthday
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    Kentucky Army National Guard
    Stephen Martin
    Haldane B. Lamberton

