    Kentucky Guard Celebrates its 229th Birthday [Image 2 of 3]

    Kentucky Guard Celebrates its 229th Birthday

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jessica Elbouab 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, Adjutant General for the Kentucky National Guard, gives remarks on the significance of the Kentucky National Guard Birthday at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, KY on June 24, 2021. The Kentucky National Guard celebrated its 229th birthday in an informal ceremony which included a cake cutting ceremony and singing of the state song.

    Kentucky National Guard
    birthday
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    Kentucky Army National Guard
    Stephen Martin
    Haldane B. Lamberton

