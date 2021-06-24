Brig. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, Adjutant General for the Kentucky National Guard, gives remarks on the significance of the Kentucky National Guard Birthday at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, KY on June 24, 2021. The Kentucky National Guard celebrated its 229th birthday in an informal ceremony which included a cake cutting ceremony and singing of the state song.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 16:07
|Photo ID:
|6707508
|VIRIN:
|210624-Z-OX664-1086
|Resolution:
|6450x4300
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky Guard Celebrates its 229th Birthday [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky Guard Celebrates its 229th Birthday
