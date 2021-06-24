Kentucky Guard Celebrates its 229th Birthday

Brig. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, Adjutant General for the Kentucky National Guard, gives remarks on the significance of the Kentucky National Guard Birthday at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, KY on June 24, 2021. The Kentucky National Guard celebrated its 229th birthday in an informal ceremony which included a cake cutting ceremony and singing of the state song.

