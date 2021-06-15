Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders strategize campaign to improve sustainment’s future [Image 3 of 3]

    Leaders strategize campaign to improve sustainment’s future

    BELTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    During the 13th ESC Sustainment Summit June 14-15, small groups plan and synchronize ways to improve sustainment operation for the new campaign plan. Leaders are responsible for ensuring their Soldiers are able to work cohesively in order to achieve the Army’s vision, and the event helped create processes that will shape sustainment operations moving forward. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

