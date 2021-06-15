During the 13th ESC Sustainment Summit June 14-15, small groups plan and synchronize ways to improve sustainment operation for the new campaign plan. Leaders are responsible for ensuring their Soldiers are able to work cohesively in order to achieve the Army’s vision, and the event helped create processes that will shape sustainment operations moving forward. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)
Leaders strategize campaign to improve sustainment's future
