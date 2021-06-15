During the 13th ESC Sustainment Summit June 14-15, small groups plan and synchronize ways to improve sustainment operation for the new campaign plan. Leaders are responsible for ensuring their Soldiers are able to work cohesively in order to achieve the Army’s vision, and the event helped create processes that will shape sustainment operations moving forward. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 14:30 Photo ID: 6707212 VIRIN: 210615-A-HT688-298 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 3.22 MB Location: BELTON, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leaders strategize campaign to improve sustainment’s future [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.