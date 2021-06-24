Leaders strategize campaign to improve sustainment’s future

BELTON, Texas — Leaders are responsible for ensuring their Soldiers are able to work cohesively in order to achieve the Army’s vision. Mission requirements, lines of efforts, manning and modernization efforts change with time, and so must planning the overall strategy of the Army and individual organizations.



As the Army continues to modernize operations, the time for units to refine their campaign strategies is here, and the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command began making preparations during the 2021 Sustainment Summit June 14-15.



Campaign plans are a way for the Army to ensure the synchronized implementation of the Army’s strategy, and designates organizational leads for supporting strategic efforts, developing intermediate objectives, tracking progress and assessing risk.



“When I think about current and future sustainment efforts, my first thoughts are preparedness, prioritization and planning,” said Col. Carl Mason, Commander, 407th Army Field Support Brigade. “The summit provided an opportunity for leaders to collaborate and educate on future Army initiatives which directly impact sustainment readiness, modernization efforts and prolonged endurance for Large Scale Contingency Operations.”



Sustainment leadership from across III Corps and the Army, both virtually and in person, attended, representing the four elements of sustainment’s warfighting functions; logistics, financial management, personnel services and health service support.



These are the entities that all work hand-in-hand in support of sustainment efforts, and are crucial in developing a campaign strategy at any level.



With the 13th ESC’s Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, serving as the senior sustainment commander in III Corps, the summit helped the leaders come together as a collective group.



“It solidified a shared understanding on III Corps’ primary sustainment issues to help consolidate the efforts of the Division Materiel Readiness Centers with the III Corps Material Readiness Center,” said Maj. Carl Miller, the 13th ESC CMRC Director. “It also enabled the senior sustainment commander in III Corps to share his insights on the purpose of some of III Corps’ sustainment initiatives, and enabled sustainment senior leaders and higher-level organizations to provide context on the Army’s future direction and how that will effect sustainment at the operational level.”



With the Army’s continued focus on LSCO, the summit showcased subject matter experts from each sustainment warfighting function, and leaders interacted in small groups throughout to begin crafting the right sustainment plan for future success supporting the warfighter.



“As we prepare and train for a fast-paced war, logistics preparedness with combat-ready equipment will be paramount to sustaining the force,” Mason said. “Therefore, educating leaders on current readiness issues and trends enables sustainers to conceptualize on different courses of action for maintenance troubleshooting and theater distribution.”



Lt. Col. Kevin Ward, Distribution Management Center Support Operations Deputy, 13th ESC, appreciated the increased understanding his team was able to grasp from the event.



“The DMC personnel identified areas that the CMRC could use for internal improvement as well as new synergy with DMRCs,” Ward said. “We gained knowledge on larger Army programs that the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command is working on for future changes within the Army. Overall, the summit gave the DMC an opportunity to see the current and future states for improved support to the III Armored Corps.”



In the ever-evolving world of sustainment operations, any opportunity to plan, coordinate and synchronize in support of bringing sustainment into the 21st century not only helps units, leaders and Soldiers, but most importantly, the warfighter.



“We need to acknowledge the blinking light in front of us,” said Col. Marchant Callis, Chief-of- Staff, 13th ESC. “We need to adapt and we need everyone to be ‘all in’ with respect to achieving that change. It won’t happen naturally, but it will happen through deliberate action, determination and unity of effort and teamwork.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 14:30 Story ID: 399652 Location: FT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leaders strategize campaign to improve sustainment’s future, by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.