III Corps Material Readiness Center Director, Maj. Carl Miller, 13th ESC, speaks with fellow sustainers June 14 at the 13th ESC Sustainment Summit. In order to craft the unit’s campaign plan, sustainers joined the summit in person and virtually, to gain a shared understanding of the future of sustainment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 14:30
|Photo ID:
|6707205
|VIRIN:
|210614-A-HT688-605
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|BELTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leaders strategize campaign to improve sustainment’s future [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leaders strategize campaign to improve sustainment’s future
