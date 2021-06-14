III Corps Material Readiness Center Director, Maj. Carl Miller, 13th ESC, speaks with fellow sustainers June 14 at the 13th ESC Sustainment Summit. In order to craft the unit’s campaign plan, sustainers joined the summit in person and virtually, to gain a shared understanding of the future of sustainment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 14:30 Photo ID: 6707205 VIRIN: 210614-A-HT688-605 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 3.37 MB Location: BELTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leaders strategize campaign to improve sustainment’s future [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.