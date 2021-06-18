Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jefferson takes command of the 509th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron [Image 5 of 5]

    Jefferson takes command of the 509th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Parker McCauley 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the Whiteman Air Force Base Honor Guard post colors at the 509th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron change of command ceremony at Whiteman AFB, Missouri, June 18, 2021. Change of command ceremonies recognize the accomplishments of the unit and its outgoing commander while welcoming the new commander in a seamless transition of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Parker J. McCauley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 14:23
    Photo ID: 6707137
    VIRIN: 210618-F-SG855-2022
    Resolution: 6994x4996
    Size: 16.42 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jefferson takes command of the 509th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Parker McCauley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Jefferson takes command of the 509th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    Jefferson takes command of the 509th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    Jefferson takes command of the 509th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    Jefferson takes command of the 509th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    Jefferson takes command of the 509th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Air Force Medical
    509th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    509th OMRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT