Jefferson takes command of the 509th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Airmen with the Whiteman Air Force Base Honor Guard post colors at the 509th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron change of command ceremony at Whiteman AFB, Missouri, June 18, 2021. Change of command ceremonies recognize the accomplishments of the unit and its outgoing commander while welcoming the new commander in a seamless transition of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Parker J. McCauley)
