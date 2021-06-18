Jefferson takes command of the 509th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tommy Jefferson, 509th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, speaks during the change of command ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 18, 2021. Change of command ceremonies provide the members of a unit the opportunity to meet their new commander and say farewell to their outgoing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Parker J. McCauley)

