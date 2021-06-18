Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jefferson takes command of the 509th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron [Image 3 of 5]

    Jefferson takes command of the 509th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Parker McCauley 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tommy Jefferson assumes command of the 509th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron from U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Reynolds, 509th Medical Group commander, during the change of command ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 18, 2021. The 509th OMRS oversees medical care for active duty patients and ensures Airmen’s medical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Parker J. McCauley)

    Change of Command
    Air Force Medical
    509th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    509th OMRS

